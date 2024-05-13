12,100 Shares in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 3,795.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.10. 2,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.36. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.