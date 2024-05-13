13,671 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TAK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. 1,160,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,741. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

