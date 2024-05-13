1,466 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.65. 5,620,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996,985. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.06.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on STNE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on StoneCo from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

