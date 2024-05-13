151,141 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 32.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Confluent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CFLT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Confluent Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,373. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.