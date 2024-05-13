1,916,223 Shares in FundX Flexible ETF (NYSEARCA:XFLX) Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FundX Flexible ETF (NYSEARCA:XFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,916,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,114,000. FundX Flexible ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Shares of NYSEARCA XFLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,196. FundX Flexible ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18.

The fundX Flexible ETF (XFLX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks total return through a portfolio of fixed income securities perceived to be in sync with market leaders. The fund invests in US and non-US bonds of any credit quality and maturity.

