1,991 Shares in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Bought by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 731,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 70,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,729. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $27.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19.

CSWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

