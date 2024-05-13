2,649 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.72. 3,230,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,760,722. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.