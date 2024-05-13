4,947 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 160,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

