67,308 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 1,220,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 94.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after buying an additional 700,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4,903.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after buying an additional 550,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after buying an additional 366,958 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 888,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after buying an additional 339,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. 812,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,210. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

