77,262 Shares in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,262 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SM Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SM Energy by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,127 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,089,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. The company had a trading volume of 706,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,191. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 4.21.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $608.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.57.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

