8,841 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,610,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,763,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,757. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.43. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.