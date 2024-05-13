8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.54.

8X8 Trading Up 4.2 %

EGHT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.70. 82,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,301. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $179.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,261,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 8X8 by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 2,024,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 8X8 by 188.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,279,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,077,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after buying an additional 990,352 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

