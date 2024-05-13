AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS VLVLY traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.05. 36,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,265. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.15.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 9.23%. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. AB Volvo (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

