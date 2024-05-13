Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL) Short Interest Update

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Down 2.0 %

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.6172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

