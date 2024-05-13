ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Up 74.5% in April

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,600 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the April 15th total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance
Shares of ABC-Mart,Inc. stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25.
About ABC-Mart,Inc.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ABC-Mart,Inc.
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Rocket Lab Stock Drops but Could Still Launch Higher
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Anheuser-Busch Continues Its Push to Retake the Crown
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Adobe Stock Analysis: Performance, Trends, and Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.