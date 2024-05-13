Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,381. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

