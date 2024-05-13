Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,381. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $2.84.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
