Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a drop of 64.8% from the April 15th total of 139,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,381. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,717 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

