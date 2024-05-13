abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Up 128.1% in April

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 128.1% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

abrdn Global Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Global Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,240. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

abrdn Global Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%.

About abrdn Global Income Fund

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

