Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Achilles Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ ACHL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.89. 71,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,388. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHL. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

