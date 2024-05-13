ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of ACR traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $13.45. 9,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 90.61, a current ratio of 90.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

