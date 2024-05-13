ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACVA

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. 674,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,642. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.81.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

In other news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $3,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,713.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Hirsch sold 241,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $4,421,041.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 301,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,516,033.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $3,296,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 319,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,713.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,208 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,099 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 292.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 202,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,793 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.