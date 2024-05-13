Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.34

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.34 and last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 29493 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

