Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.46. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.21. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $200.09.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

