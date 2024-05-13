Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AFMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Affimed by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
