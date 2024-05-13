Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI) Insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. Sells 2,562,333 Shares

Africa Oil Corp (CVE:AOI – Get Free Report) insider Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 2,562,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$6,252,092.52.
Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 22nd, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 343,773 shares of Africa Oil stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$814,742.01.
- On Friday, April 19th, Stampede Natural Resources S.a.r.l. sold 296,800 shares of Africa Oil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total transaction of C$714,189.84.
Africa Oil Price Performance
Africa Oil Corp has a one year low of C$9.85 and a one year high of C$30.70.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Africa Oil
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.