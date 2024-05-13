African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in April

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFBOF opened at $11.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. African Rainbow Minerals has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Get African Rainbow Minerals alerts:

About African Rainbow Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

African Rainbow Minerals Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified mining and minerals company in South Africa and Malaysia. It explores for platinum group metals, nickel, coal, iron ore, manganese ore, and chrome ore, as well as gold. African Rainbow Minerals Limited was founded in 1933 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.