AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.64. 18,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,316. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. TFI International Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.94 and a 52-week high of $162.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.78.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

