AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 192,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,836,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.48. 149,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,852. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.55 and its 200-day moving average is $265.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $297.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.