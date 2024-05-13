AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.35. The stock had a trading volume of 149,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,943. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,966 shares of company stock worth $749,524. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

