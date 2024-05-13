AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PTC Price Performance
PTC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.66. 106,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,048. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on PTC
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PTC
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Affordable Stocks That Won’t Stay Down Much Longer
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Amazon and the Compelling Case for 30% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.