AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in PTC by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.66. 106,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,048. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.