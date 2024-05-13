AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.31 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,512,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 37,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,815,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM traded down $18.32 on Monday, reaching $1,845.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,771.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,631.57. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,319.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,899.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WTM. StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also

