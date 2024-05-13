AGF Management Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,251 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Balentine LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 181,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.