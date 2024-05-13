AGF Management Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 377.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in General Electric by 21.5% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,670,000 after purchasing an additional 106,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.53. 2,357,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,721,129. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.15. The company has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a twelve month low of $79.22 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

