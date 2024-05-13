AGF Management Ltd. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.98. 9,170,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,308,578. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $247.26 billion, a PE ratio of 223.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

