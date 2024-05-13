AGF Management Ltd. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 61,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

DSGX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.13. 16,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,107. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

