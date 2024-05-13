AGF Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE X traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. 179,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.73. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

