AGF Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 14,974 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after buying an additional 395,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Five Below by 19.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,157,000 after buying an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,421. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.16 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.13). Five Below had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.