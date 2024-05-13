AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.66. 15,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,322. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.97. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $134.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

