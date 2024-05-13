AGF Management Ltd. Sells 2,327 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,922,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,291,000 after acquiring an additional 504,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after acquiring an additional 87,482 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,829,000 after purchasing an additional 493,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,992,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,435,000 after purchasing an additional 457,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.7 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 183.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

