AGF Management Ltd. Sells 3,591 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 581,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,410,000 after buying an additional 384,730 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $81,378,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,248 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21,750.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,853,000 after buying an additional 114,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $427.45. 181,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,046. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.01 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $417.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.18.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

