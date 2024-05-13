AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,954 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $181.06. 587,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

