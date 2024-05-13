AGF Management Ltd. Takes Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VOYA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,616. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

