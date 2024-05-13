Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.77.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

APD stock opened at $250.55 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day moving average is $252.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

