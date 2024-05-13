AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$3.75 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.17.

AirBoss of America stock remained flat at C$6.04 during midday trading on Friday. 12,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,297. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$3.65 and a 1-year high of C$7.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$163.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.09. AirBoss of America had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of C$126.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 0.7503218 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.27%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.80 per share, with a total value of C$145,000.00. Insiders own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

