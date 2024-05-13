Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in April

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $44.95.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.7098 dividend. This is an increase from Alfa Laval Corporate’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Alfa Laval Corporate’s dividend payout ratio is 28.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.