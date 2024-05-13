Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Down 47.4% in April

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
Shares of ALFVY opened at $44.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Alfa Laval Corporate has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $44.95.
Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
Alfa Laval Corporate Increases Dividend
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.
