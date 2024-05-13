Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $48.81 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00052204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00013502 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,154,257,049 coins. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

