Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $80.04

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.04, but opened at $82.71. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 8,936,916 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 62,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 39,650 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $5,788,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.