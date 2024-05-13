Alight (NYSE:ALIT) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Wedbush

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALIT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.44. 9,150,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,029 shares of company stock worth $12,385,217 over the last ninety days. 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,041,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,454 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alight by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,171,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,711 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,844,000 after buying an additional 263,242 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

