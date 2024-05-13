Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.67. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 83,044 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

