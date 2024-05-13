Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,829 shares of company stock valued at $36,971,456 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.88. 15,127,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,396,854. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

