AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 530.4% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 146,765 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $570,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.48. 77,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $21.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.